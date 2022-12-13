WOKING striker Pádraig Amond says this is an exciting time for the players to be involved with the club.
Despite the blip of a rare defeat when they hosted York City last Saturday in the Vanarama National League, the Cards are catching the eye this season.
And according to ex-Newport County danger man Amond, the fact they often pick up points when they make below-par displays is a sign of a very good team.
He told the News & Mail: “It’s been a really good first half of the season. There’s a never-say-die attitude with the lads, and the fitness levels have been unbelievable. And now the bench is getting stronger and stronger, and the squad is getting stronger and stronger.
“So we’re in a really good position – and it’s such an exciting time to be part of Woking Football Club for everybody.
“Our defensive record has been unbelievable. We had that spell of four games in a row where we had four clean sheets at the end of October and beginning of November, and that’s what you build a platform off – a solid defence.
“Joe McNerney, since he’s come in for Wilko [Luke Wilkinson], has been brilliant. And he deserves a lot of credit, as does Scotty [Scott Cuthbert], who plays every minute of every game. And then you have the rest of the players who do unbelievable jobs, so it’s just a very good group to be around.
“Everyone’s fully bought into what the manager [Darren Sarll] has been telling us. Everything he’s told us so far we’ve believed, and it’s been true."
For the full story, see the 15 December issue of the News & Mail.