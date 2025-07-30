Knaphill lost 5-1 at home to Redhill in their opening match of the season in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Knappers made a rapid start. In the first minute, Ross Cheek released Lynford Sackey who flashed a shot just past the post. A few minutes later, Ross Murdoch glanced a header over from a Cheek free kick.
The game changed on 20 minutes, when Rami Halloufi was red carded for a high challenge on Redhill’s left-back. The Knappers almost took the lead when Sackey used his pace to get away from his man before poking the ball across goal, but Redhill keeper James Dillon claimed at the second attempt.
Redhill started to up the ante and Michak Stanic-Stewart made a superb goal-saving block from eight yards before Knaphill got numbers back to block the second attempt. However, Knaphill's resistance was broken from the resulting corner. A weak clearance resulted in a scramble which Alex Laing turned home from close range on 35 minutes.
The visitors doubled their advantage on 42 minutes when a ball across the box was turned home by Jayden Smith at the back post.
Knaphill made a couple of half-time changes but couldn't stem the tide and the game was effectively over on 50 minutes when Malachi Mullings tucked home from close range.
Sackey again caused problems to cut the ball back to Ray Moore, who saw his first-time effort cannon back off the bar.
Redhill won a penalty after a mistimed challenge just inside the box, and Troy Walters stepped up to calmly slot home.
Knaphill continued to work hard and got their reward when Sid Cannon cut inside to curl a lovely effort into the far corner to make it 4-1.
Redhill won a second penalty and Blake Loyza picked his spot to seal a 5-1 victory.
By Pete Waters
