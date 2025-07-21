Knaphill have appointed Glen Nichols as first-team coach ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Nichols will combine this role with his ongoing position as academy head of coaching and Professional Development Phase (PDP) head coach at National League outfit Sutton United.
At Sutton, Nichols leads the PDP, coaching players aged 17 to 21 as they prepare to step into senior football.
He oversees session design, player development plans, and the transition pathway into the first team, working daily with players pushing for National League and English Football League football.
Nichols holds a UEFA A Licence and the FA Advanced Youth Award.
A Knaphill FC spokesman said: “Glen is widely respected for his tactical insight, leadership, and development of players and coaches.
“To now have someone of that calibre joining our setup at Step 5, while still operating at the top of the non-league game, is a significant addition and a clear statement of our ambition.”
Knaphill manager Mike Woolgar said: “It’s rare at this level to bring in someone with Glen’s experience.
“He’s working day in, day out with players on the edge of the professional game.
“To now have that quality in our dugout is a massive boost for everyone.”
Nichols’ appointment completes Knaphill’s management team for the 2025-26 season, which includes assistant manager Daryl Cooper-Smith, first-team coach Ricky Mallett and physio Becca Cross.
Knaphill have confirmed the signing of Oli Woolgar ahead of the 2025-26 season.
The midfielder featured for the Knappers in a friendly at the end of last season and is now part of Knaphill’s senior squad.
Knaphill have confirmed that ten players from their 2024-25 squad have agreed to stay at the club.
Rami Halloufi, Jack Baisden, Dale Burnham, Ben Mitchell, Ross Murdoch, Aidan King, Ross Cheek, Michak Stanic-Stewart, James Glover and Jack Carrod have all signed new deals.
