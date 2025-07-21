Knaphill Football Club have confirmed that two key players from their 2024-25 campaign have departed the club ahead of the new season.
George Sellick and Sam Gray have both left the Knappers ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
A Knaphill FC spokesman said: “George joined us from Sheerwater partway through last season and quickly made an impression with his work rate, energy, and fearless approach down the left wing.
“A constant threat going forward and never afraid to take on his man, George gave everything in a Knaphill shirt and played his part in some key results during the second half of the campaign.
“Thank you, George, and all the best for what comes next.
“Since arriving from Abbey Rangers last summer, Sam has been a key part of our squad.
“He is one of the best shot-stoppers in the league, producing big saves at crucial moments and playing a vital role in some of our biggest results.
“His contribution was clear to everyone, and deservedly recognised by his team-mates, who voted him Players’ Player of the Season for 2024-25.
“Thank you, Sam, for your commitment, your character, and some unforgettable saves in a Knaphill shirt.
“You’ve been a big part of this team, and we wish you all the best for what comes next.”
Knaphill manager Mike Woolgar said: “George came in mid-season and gave us real energy on that left side.
“He was direct, hard-working, and always gave everything for the team.
“He was a great lad to work with and someone who made a strong contribution in a short space of time.
“I’ve worked with Sam for four years now, and his performances last season were right up there.
“He gave his all for Knaphill and fully deserved the recognition he earned from the players.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.