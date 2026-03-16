Sheerwater won 3-2 at Badshot Lea in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Sheers could have taken an early lead when Elliot York missed the target at the far post after a pass from Aidan Larkin. The visitors went close again when Harvey Valter found Larkin in Badshot Lea’s box, but Larkin failed to slip the ball to York at the far post for a tap in.
It was the Baggies that opened the scoring on seven minutes when Louis Pask’s effort from the edge of the box found the bottom corner.
The Sheers equalised on 24 minutes when George Sellick’s pass found Valter, who had room in the box and fired his shot past Baggies keeper Harry White.
The visitors took the lead two minutes later when Larkin’s shot was blocked by White and the rebound fell into the path of Valter, who fired into the roof of the net.
The Sheers could have extended their lead before the break when Sellick’s shot was blocked by White before Larkin fired the rebound wide.
The visitors extended their lead on 54 minutes. Callum Mackie’s long ball found Larkin, who flicked the ball on to York, who fired his shot into the far corner.
The Baggies nearly pulled a goal back on 56 minutes when Alfie Edmonds’ header struck the top of the crossbar.
The Baggies did pull a goal back in the 77th minute. Edmonds’ free kick was blocked and the hosts won the second ball on the edge of the area before Ben Jordan fired his shot into the bottom corner, despite Sheers keeper Michele Verga getting a hand to Jordan’s effort.
The Sheers could have scored a fourth in stoppage time, but Ethan Leeks’ shot was saved by White.
By Trevor Wenden
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.