Sheerwater’s under-23 romped to a 4-0 victory over second-placed Tooting & Mitcham United at Eastwood Leisure Centre to secure the Suburban Central League title at their first attempt.
An ill-tempered affair saw two Tooting & Mitcham United players sent off and three penalties awarded to the Sheers, with a Harvey Valter hat-trick and a Jiv Rutah penalty securing promotion to the Surburban Central League Premier Division for the Sheers.
Sheerwater’s under-23s were hoping to complete a league and cup double after reaching the Surrey Premier County Cup semi-finals, but their cup dreams ended with a 3-0 semi-final defeat at home to Nottsborough.