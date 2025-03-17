Sheerwater’s under-23s have reached the Surrey Premier County Cup semi-finals for the first time in their history after a thrilling quarter-final win against Godalming Town.
Sheerwater edged the early encounters with their pressing denying the visitors any opportunity to impose their superior physicality.
Sheerwater took the lead before half-time when an unmarked Greg Cardy headed home a Jiv Rutah corner just five minutes before the break.
Godalming flew out of the blocks in the second half and Rob Parrott’s tidy finish from ten yards on 60 minutes drew the sides level.
A second yellow card for David Amarteifio saw Sheerwater reduced to ten men on 65 minutes.
Inspired by 19 year-olds Josh Smith and Sam Copeland, the home side belied their numerical deficit and bravely took the game to Godalming.
On 80 minutes another corner saw the unmarked Cardy grab his second and put the Sheers 2-1 up.
Godalming soon got back on level terms when they won a penalty which was nonchalantly dispatched by Will May.
Godalming pressed for a winner, but two excellent saves by Sheerwater keeper Carlos Acosta kept the home side level.
Sheerwater thought they had won the game in stoppage time when Ant Kozakis won possession back from a Godalming throw in and set up Abdillahi Abdi to calmly stoke home.
However, there was still time for Sheerwater to equalise when Acosta’s misplaced punch from a corner deflected the ball into the back of the net.
Acosta was the hero in the shootout, saving May’s penalty and scoring his own to pave the way for 21-year-old Anton Vorukov to score the final penalty.
By James Griffin