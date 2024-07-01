Sheerwater manager TJ Barbato has wasted little time building his squad for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Eight players have agreed to remain with the Sheers, and one new signing has also been announced by the club.
George Sellick, Elliot York, Matt Bryant, Nathan Pooley, Jack Tomlinson, Dylan Martins, Liam Avery and Michael Leech have all agreed to remain with the Combined Counties Premier Division South outfit.
Full-back Bryant was last season’s manager’s player of the season award winner, and Barbato has expressed his delight with all the players staying at the club.
Barbato said: ”George is a maverick of a player. He loves a one v one duel, going past players and creating and scoring goals. He is an asset to the team.
“Yorkie (Elliot York) is Mr Sheerwater. The boy is a warrior, loves to score goals and will run all day for the club.
“I’m chuffed to have Matty back with us this season off the back of earning the manager’s player award last term. He’s a great lad top with a top attitude and will give everything when he puts the shirt on. He also likes to pop up with a goal too.
“I’m excited to get Nathan back into centre midfield following a long spell out injured last season. I can’t wait to see his progress this term.
“I’m really pleased to have the services of Jack for this season. He’s only 17, a throwback workhorse and also a good little player who has a really bright future ahead in the men’s game.
“It’s great to have Dylan resign for us. He came in late last season after a long injury and played a part in our survival. He is a great addition to have back in the group.
“We are delighted Liam has committed to another season at the Sheers. The midfield general is a leader on and off the pitch.
“It’s great to have Leechy (Michael Leech) back in for another season. He adds great experience to the back line and squad as a whole.”
The Sheers have also confirmed a new signing, with former Brentford academy product Luke Dunn joining the club following recent spells at Bedfont FC and Abbey Rangers last season.
Barbato said: “Luke is a central midfielder who will add real quality in the final third for us this season. I’m really pleased to have him on board.”
Sheerwater will begin their pre-season campaign with a home game against Kingstonian on Saturday (2pm). The Sheers will then host Chesssington & Hook United on Saturday, July 13, before travelling to Midhurst & Easebourne on Tuesday, July 16, hosting Virginia Water on Saturday, July 20, and hosting Frimley Green on Tuesday, July 23.