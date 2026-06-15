Sheerwater held their third youth festival on a glorious day of sunshine at the Eastwood Leisure Centre on Saturday.
With groups for the under-sevens, under-eights, under-nines and under-tens with 12 teams in each group competing to be the winners of their groups, there was plenty of football played with a further plate competition for all the teams not reaching the knockout stages.
West End Garage sponsored the tournament’s trophies and provided their own designed Kia Ribbons to be attached to the medals that all the players who were playing in the tournament received.
The under-sevens tournament was won by Walton & Hersham Swans, who beat runners-up JDFS (under-sixes) 1-0 in the final.
The under-eights tournament was won by Walton & Hersham Swans, who beat runners-up Furzedown Lions 3-2 in the final.
The under-nines tournament was won by Premier Academy Sevens, who beat runners-up Guildford City Dynamos 2-1 in the final.
The under-tens tournament was won by Guildford City, who beat runners-up Raynes Park 2-1 in the final.
The under-sevens plate tournament was won by Woking Cougars, who beat runners-up Sheerwater Youth 2-1 in the final.
The under-eights plate tournament was won by Raynes Park Reds, who beat runners-up Woking Town Spartans 1-0 in the final.
The under-nines plate tournament was won by Sheerwater Dynamos, who beat runners-up Woking Town Jellyfish 2-1 in the final.
The under-tens plate tournament was won by Meadow Sports, who beat runners-up AFC Brooklands on penalties in the final.
Sheerwater thanked West End Garage, Specsavers Woking and Asda Sheerwater for their sponsorship of the youth festival, as well as all the clubs who took part on the day and the supporters who came along to the festival, and the Sheerwater members and volunteers who put in many hours to make the youth festival run smoothly.
By Trevor Wenden
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