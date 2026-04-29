Sheerwater ended their season with a 2-1 defeat at Reading City in the quarter-finals of the Southern Combination Cup.
The Sheers had a good chance to take the lead on 17 minutes when George Sellick broke into Reading’s penalty area and his shot took a deflection before it was cleared off the line.
On 27 minutes Sellick’s corner was met by Tom Gardner, who headed goalwards and was convinced the ball crossed the line before a defender cleared the ball away.
On 35 minutes Reading missed a good chance with Stefan Brown hitting the ball over the target.
Reading then won a free kick and Joel Valentin’s delivered found Sam Tanner, who headed over the bar.
Neither side were able to break the deadlock before half-time, with the score remaining 0-0 at the interval.
The Sheers nearly went ahead on 55 minutes when Harvey Valter shimmied past the Reading defence and shot past the far post.
The Sheers did take the lead on 64 minutes after a free-flowing move. Dan Boyden and Valter combined to set up Sellick, who rifled his finish into the roof of the net.
Reading equalised two minutes later when Valentin’s superb strike found the roof of the net.
The hosts then took the lead in the 68th minute when Brown headed home from a corner.
The Sheers had a good chance to equalise from a corner, but Razza Ajibola could not direct his header on target.
The visitors went close again on 74 minutes when Boyden’s crossfield pass found Sellick, whose shot went just wide.
The Sheers had another good opportunity when Reading’s keeper cleared the ball to Boyden, who put his effort over the bar from 40 yards out with the goal gaping.
George Walker had Sheerwater’s final chance, but his shot went well over the bar.
By Trevor Wenden
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