Sheerwater returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory against Sutton Common Rovers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Sheers defended bravely in the first half, with the hosts on top.
On 16 minutes Tyrone Magala-Bryan’s pass to Razza Ajibola was intercepted by Sutton Common’s Jacob Bancroft, whose shot was saved by Sheers keeper Fabio Suarez.
Sheerwater nearly took the lead on 23 minutes, but Kareem Foster’s cross was too high for Aidan Larkin to get his head on.
The hosts went close a minute later when Bancroft’s shot was saved by Suarez and rebounded back to Bancroft, who put his follow-up over the bar.
Sutton Common went close again on 37 minutes when Oluseye Okunlola turned sharply in the penalty area and fired his shot over the bar.
The two sides remained on level terms at half-time at 0-0.
The Sheers started the second half brightly and nearly took the lead in the 50th minute when George Sellick’s shot forced a smart save from Sutton Common keeper Rileigh Hebditch.
Sheerwater did take the lead on 51 minutes when Foster found Ajibola, who fired the ball into the corner of the net.
The hosts nearly equalised a minute later when Daghan Basaranoglu skipped past Suarez and hit a shot goalwards that was superbly cleared off the line by Tom Gardner.
The resulting corner found Cameron Lewis-Brown, whose shot was saved by Suarez before Ajibola cleared the danger.
The hosts went close again on 59 minutes when Tom Chiabi turned in the box and fired a shot goalwards that Suarez diverted off target.
The Sheers nearly scored a second late on when Larkin’s shot hit the upright.
Sheerwater did double their advantage in second-half stoppage time when Larkin’s shot found the far corner.
By Trevor Wenden
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.