Sheerwater slipped to a 4-2 defeat at home to Tooting & Mitcham United in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Sheers nearly went ahead on three minutes when Kareem Foster found Aidan Larkin, whose shot was saved by Tooting keeper Toby McKimm at his near post.
Sheerwater did take the lead shortly afterwards when Foster slotted home the rebound after his initial shot had been blocked by McKimm.
The visitors had a chance to equalise on 28 minutes, but Tariq Mahmoud failed to take the opportunity.
The Sheers went 2-0 up shortly afterwards when Harvey Valter controlled the ball before firing home.
Sheerwater nearly scored a third when Valter’s pass found Larkin, whose cross to the far post just evaded the head of Jake Horn.
The Sheers were caught cold late in the first half when Timothy Obisanya had space to drive forward and his finish found the far corner to make it 2-1 at half-time.
The visitors equalised early in the second half when the Sheers failed to clear the ball and Tooting defender Michael Onovwigun volleyed home to make it 2-2.
The Sheers should have regained the lead when Callum Mackie surged forward and delivered a pass out to Foster, whose cross found George Sellick, but Sellick’s header went wide of the target.
Sheerwater paid the price for that miss a minute later when William Efambe’s cross was fired home by Alex Cruickshank to put the visitors 3-2 up.
The Sheers nearly got back on level terms when George Mackie’s shot was palmed away by McKimm.
The visitors scored their fourth late on when Cruickshank fired home past Sheers keeper Henry Grad.
Sheerwater will finish their season with a home game against Balham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday, April 11 (3pm kick-off).
By Trevor Wenden
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