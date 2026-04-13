Sheerwater ended their season in style with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Balham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Sheers matched their best-ever league finish of ninth place, previously achieved in the 2021-22 season, and capped off the campaign by recording a new club-record points tally of 54.
The hosts started brightly and dominated proceedings from the outset. An early corner saw Razza Ajibola head the ball back across goal, where Harvey Valter directed a header on target, only for Balham goalkeeper James Smith to tip it over the bar.
Balham’s best opportunity came in the 11th minute when Samuele Pagano broke free of the Sheerwater defence, but he failed to hit the target, firing over the bar.
Despite controlling much of the first half, Sheerwater had to wait for the breakthrough. It finally arrived when Valter produced a neat cut-back for Aidan Larkin, who calmly finished to give the hosts a 1-0 lead at the break.
Sheerwater continued to press in the second half and doubled their advantage in the 75th minute. Freddie Bailey struck a superb free kick from outside the area, curling the ball into the top right-hand corner.
Balham nearly found a way back into the game in unusual fashion when James Louison’s clearance looped dangerously toward his own goal, but Sheerwater goalkeeper Henry Grad reacted well to claw the ball off the line.
Valter came close to adding a third when his powerful free kick struck the post. However, he would not be denied. In the 84th minute, George Sellick showed good skill to beat his man and deliver a low cross into the box, allowing Valter to tap home and secure his 16th goal of the season, making him Sheerwater’s top scorer for the second consecutive season.
By Chris Machay
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.