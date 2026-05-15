Sheerwater have held their end-of-season awards.
The presentation night took place at Sheerwater’s clubroom at the Eastwood Leisure Centre.
Awards were presented to the first team.
Callum Mackie had a successful night, winning two awards.
Mackie was presented with the Committee Player of the Season award and the Supporters’ Player of the Season award.
Harvey Valter also won two awards on the night.
Valter was presented with the Top Goalscorer award and the Goal of the Season award.
Aidan Larkin was awarded the Young Player of the Season award, while Tom Gardener won the Players’ Player of the Season award.
Rahman Ajibola was awarded the Manager’s Player of the Season award.
Club awards were also presented on the night.
Jamie McGarrity won the Clubman of the Season award, while Wendy McGarrity was awarded the Frank Ewins special award.
The presentation night was held at the end of a successful 2025-26 campaign for the Sheers.
Sheerwater’s first team enjoyed a solid season in the Combined Counties Premier Division South, finishing in ninth place after picking up 54 points from their 38 matches.
The Sheers won 16, drew six and lost 16 league matches, scoring 73 goals and conceding 72.
Sheerwater manager TJ Barbato has added to his backroom staff ahead of the 2026-27 season, with the appointment of Myles Hook as Sheerwater’s new assistant manager.
Hook joins the Sheers from Spelthorne Sports.
Sheerwater Football Club will soon be hosting their annual Mini Sheers Festival of Football for under-seven, under-eight, under-nine and under-ten teams.
The festival will be held at the Eastwood Leisure Centre on Saturday, June 13. Entry is £65 per team. Email [email protected] to enter a team.
Anyone who would like more information on Sheerwater FC should visit the club’s website at: https://www.sheerwaterfc.co.uk/ for further details.
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