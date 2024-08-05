Sheerwater drew 1-1 at home to Rusthall in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
In an end-to-end encounter the Sheers led with 90 minutes on the clock but a Rusthall corner dropped invitingly to Rob Bissett and he smashed home from six yards to level things up.
Rusthall keeper Serine Sanneh made four outstanding saves to deny Sheerwater victory.
In the fifth minute George Sellick was put through down the left and his high effort was tipped over acrobatically. Three minutes later, a fast-paced move ended with George Mackie cutting inside and letting fly left-footed and Sanneh flew to his right to palm the ball away.
Rusthall had their first effort on 14 minutes with Suarez making a comfortable save low down.
Elliott York was lively throughout and Nathan Pooley put him away down the right and he beat his marker and whipped in a dangerous cross that was cleared for a corner. Rusthall had a good chance on 20 minutes when Clover was through on goal but he blazed over.
As the half came to an end Jack Tomlinson put a superb ball through to York and his first-time effort was superbly saved by Sanneh. A minute later York was put through again, this time by Valter, and he smashed an effort past Sanneh to open the scoring.
A chance fell to Sheerwater early in the second half with Tomlinson crossing and York heading over. Rusthall had more of the ball without creating clear-cut chances. On 66 minutes a long-range effort was saved by Suarez.
Rusthall came close on 74 minutes when a cross deflected onto the bar and the rebound was pounced on by Suarez. Sheerwater were compact and looked solid, with central defenders Fitzgerald-Smith and Waugh producing outstanding performances.
With time running out Rusthall forced a couple of corners and in the 91st minute Bissett was in the right place to equalise and force a replay. Sheers did have a chance right on full-time when Brooklyn Hyseni fired hard and low from 20 yards, but Sanneh made another fine save.
By Mike Clement