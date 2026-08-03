Sheerwater started their Combined Counties Premier Division South campaign with a 0-0 draw at home to Yateley United on Saturday.
The Sheers started brightly and nearly took the lead on 11 minutes. Zac Jervis’ long ball found Elliot York, who sent the ball first time into the box to Harvey Valter, who forced an excellent save from Yateley keeper Hugo Sobte.
Sheerwater went close again when George Mackie’s shot from long range had Sobte scrambling to keep the effort out at the expense of a corner.
With 34 minutes played the Sheers should have taken the lead after good play from York and Valter set Theo White free, but White’s shot went wide of the post.
The Sheers had another opportunity in the 38th minute, but Razza Ajibola’s header went just over the bar.
Sheerwater continued to press and went close again when Valter turned sharply in the box and sent a shot goalwards that Sobte managed to keep out.
Despite plenty of chances, the score remained 0-0 at half-time.
The Sheers continued to create opportunities in the second half and nearly took the lead on 61 minutes when Callum Mackie’s shot whistled past the far post.
Yateley nearly broke the deadlock in the 64th minute when Nathan Connolly held the ball up and released Sam Whitehead, whose low shot was saved by Sheers keeper Joe Hill.
Sheerwater went close on 68 minutes when Jervis released the ball quickly to White, who passed to Valter, whose shot was well blocked by Nico Storm.
The Sheers went even closer in the 73rd minute when White fired a shot goalwards that forced an excellent save from Sobte at full stretch.
Sheerwater had another opportunity on 88 minutes, but Sobte tipped White’s effort over the bar.
By Trevor Wenden
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.