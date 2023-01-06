DARREN Sarll has warned Woking fans that the brand of exciting football the team have produced this season may need to take a back seat as he strives to bring League Two action to Kingfield.
With the Cards right in the mix for promotion from the Vanarama National League, the boss explained his approach to the second half of the campaign.
He told the News & Mail: “Over my time as a manager, you can get into a vein of form where, on a Saturday morning, you can walk out of the house and you kind of already know you’ve won.
“It’s a lovely feeling. But the minute that [form] turns, you can go from that feeling to the complete reverse. So I try to steer clear of that way of thinking now.
“Everyone talks about one game at a time, but we talk about [having] runs of one [game]. That’s my approach.
“Accumulation [of points] is everything now. Style and strategy almost need to take a back seat, and the drive and ambition to accumulate points is everything. It’s our world.”
