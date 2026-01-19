Knaphill won 1-0 at home to Epsom & Ewell in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Knappers started on the front foot and created the first clear opening on six minutes when Tom Wensley’s long throw was flicked on by Thomas Harland-Goddard into the path of Ross Cheek, whose effort was well saved by Sam Nabbad, reacting sharply to push the ball clear.
The hosts were then awarded a promising free kick on eight minutes after Craig Charles Dundas was cautioned for a late challenge on the edge of the area, although Knaphill were unable to make the set piece count.
Pressure continued to build and on 16 minutes Sekou Toure drove in from the left, cut inside, and saw a deflected effort drift narrowly wide of the far post. During this early spell, Aidan King played a key role in linking play through midfield, frequently getting on the ball and helping to connect possession as Knaphill looked to build attacks.
The game became more physical as the half wore on. Michak Stanic-Stewart was cautioned inside the Epsom penalty area following a challenge, before King later entered the referee’s book after a robust tackle in midfield.
Knaphill were forced to manage an injury concern late in the first half after Louis Collins went down following a challenge and suffered a dislocated shoulder. Collins was replaced at half-time by Jack Baisden.
Epsom threatened just before the interval when Adam Green picked up the ball in midfield and drove forward before unleashing a long-range effort that looked destined for the top corner, only for Harvey Keogh to react superbly and tip the ball around the post.
Despite the competitive nature of the contest, the sides went into the break level at 0–0.
The second half followed a similar pattern, with both sides well organised and largely cancelling each other out. Epsom looked to go direct for long periods, but Knaphill dealt well with the aerial threat, with Dale Burnham and Wensley standing firm and consistently winning their headers.
As the contest grew more physical, Burnham was cautioned midway through the half, with Epsom’s Stefan Aiwone booked shortly afterwards.
Knaphill looked to inject fresh energy as the half wore on, with Ross Murdoch, Ben Mitchell and Jack Lewis coming on off the bench.
The decisive moment arrived in the 82nd minute. Harland-Goddard’s cross from the left was initially headed clear by the Epsom defence, but only as far as Burnham, who had stayed forward from the previous phase of play. Burnham shielded the ball inside the area before being brought down by Kionte Gillfillian-Waul, and the referee pointed to the spot.
Murdoch showed real composure from 12 yards, converting confidently to give Knaphill the lead.
Mitchell was later cautioned as the game moved into its closing stages.
Following the goal, Olly Woolgar was introduced to add fresh legs in midfield as Knaphill focused on seeing out the final moments.
Knaphill almost added a second in stoppage time when Murdoch sprayed a precise ball over the top for Mitchell to run on to, but Nabbad was quick off his line to get a vital touch and divert the ball wide.
By James Carpenter
