The visitors started with intent and issued an early warning after 18 minutes. Louis Collins floated a measured cross to the back post and Ross Murdoch slid the ball past Fleet keeper Sam Gray, only for the assistant’s flag to rule it out. Three minutes later, Thomas Harland-Goddard struck cleanly from the edge of the area, but Tom Drinkwater dived in with a last-ditch block to deflect the effort over the bar.