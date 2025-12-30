Knaphill drew 1-1 at Fleet Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser.
The visitors started with intent and issued an early warning after 18 minutes. Louis Collins floated a measured cross to the back post and Ross Murdoch slid the ball past Fleet keeper Sam Gray, only for the assistant’s flag to rule it out. Three minutes later, Thomas Harland-Goddard struck cleanly from the edge of the area, but Tom Drinkwater dived in with a last-ditch block to deflect the effort over the bar.
A key moment arrived on 34 minutes when Collins was sent to the sin bin, forcing Knaphill to defend with ten men for ten minutes. Fleet went close three minutes later as Charlie Postance met a cross with a firm header, forcing Knappers keeper Harvey Keogh into an acrobatic fingertip save onto the bar.
Knaphill finished the half strongly and were rewarded in stoppage time. From a corner, Aidan King showed quick thinking under pressure to flick the ball back to the edge of the area, where Joe Throp took one touch before whipping a superb strike into the net to give the visitors the lead.
Knaphill nearly doubled their advantage on 72 minutes. Collins whipped in a free kick from the left and Tom Wensley rose at the back post to beat Gray, only to see his header crash against the bar. The rebound fell to Murdoch, but Liam Avery was on the line to block the follow-up and clear.
In the second minute of added time, Fleet were awarded a free kick on the edge of the area. TJ Taylor rolled the ball to the side of the wall for the run of Bartlett, who squared across goal and Seb Karczewski bundled the ball in at the back post to level the contest.
By James Carpenter
