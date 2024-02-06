REEL: Sheerwater FC, blue and white, draw 2-2 at Camberley Town, 27-1-24

VIDEO: Westfield FC boss Ian Selley on their 1-1 home draw with Sutton Common Rovers

VIDEO: Westfield FC's Caleb Wright on their 2-1 win at Northwood on February 6, 2024

Charity tickets available for Woking v Hartlepool United

Also in the news

REEL: Sheerwater FC, blue, beat fellow strugglers Epsom & Ewell 4-3 at the Eastwood Centre on February 3, 2024 in a Cherry Red Records Combined Counties League Premier Division South match dubbed a six-pointer.

Comments