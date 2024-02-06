REEL: Sheerwater FC, blue, beat fellow strugglers Epsom & Ewell 4-3 at the Eastwood Centre on February 3, 2024 in a Cherry Red Records Combined Counties League Premier Division South match dubbed a six-pointer.
Photos by Sheerwater FC.
REEL: Sheerwater FC, blue, beat fellow strugglers Epsom & Ewell 4-3 at the Eastwood Centre on February 3, 2024 in a Cherry Red Records Combined Counties League Premier Division South match dubbed a six-pointer.
Photos by Sheerwater FC.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |