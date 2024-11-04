Woking slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to League One outfit Cambridge United in the Emirates FA Cup first round proper on Saturday.
The hosts made one change to the team that drew with Forest Green Rovers, as Timi Odusina returned for his first start since August, replacing Cian Harries, who was omitted from the squad.
Cards boss Michael Doyle named a nine-man bench which included new loan signing Jack Stretton, along with a returning Raheem Conte after his injury which kept him out of three games.
In front of a healthy crowd of 3,105 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, Cambridge kicked off towards the LGS, with an intriguing opening ten minutes seeing a couple of good moves from Woking just break down near the end.
The Cards were forced into a change when Dennon Lewis came off worse in a clash of heads, giving Conte a chance to enter the field of play.
Liam Bennett was looking dangerous down the right-hand side, with his driven cross flying past any player who might have been hoping for a tap in.
A huge chance for Woking came after half an hour when Jamie Andrews’ inswinging corner was met by a free Max Dyche, but he couldn’t get his header on target with the goal gaping.
Conte’s deflected shot flew narrowly over the bar after some appeals for a penalty from the Woking faithful as the Cards looked to test the U’s defence.
Cambridge thought they had taken the lead when Dan Nlundulu got on the end of Paul Digby’s cross, but after protests led by Odusina and Dion Kelly-Evans for handball, the goal was chalked off following conversations between the referee and linesman.
James Brophy fired a shot towards goal from long range in stoppage time, but Will Jaaskelainen tipped the ball over the bar despite a slight deflection making his life more difficult.
That was all for the first half, with a spirited effort from the hosts seeing them deservedly go in level, setting the cup tie up for an intriguing second half.
Woking began the second half well, enjoying a long spell of possession five minutes into the half, and threatening regularly with good delivery into the box from Andrews.
Woking were millimetres away from an opener when a superb free kick from Andrews after 63 minutes came back off the inside of the post
Andrews then drove through the midfield and fired just over the bar from outside the box.
The visitors took the lead when Brophy finished off a back-to-front move while Tunji Akinola was off the pitch receiving treatment, his left-footed finish finding the top corner from inside the box.
A big switch of the play saw Conte tee up Harry Beautyman, but he headed straight at Vicente Reyes with Woking looking for a response.
Doyle made three substitutions with less than ten minutes to go, as Conte, Kelly-Evans and Deon Moore made way for Matt Ward, Jack Stretton and Charley Kendall.
Cambridge held on though, giving Woking a feeling of what could have been had they converted one of their chances.
Woking will travel to FC Halifax Town in the National League on Saturday (3pm).
By William Bewsey