Woking slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Solihull Moors in the National League.
Michael Doyle made several changes to the side which lost at Tamworth. Tunji Akinola replaced the suspended Dale Gorman and Dion Kelly-Evans replaced Ben Wynter.
There was also a start for Deon Moore, spearheading a front two with Harry Beautyman.
Will Jaaskelainen was back after sustaining an injury in the warm up at Tamworth, meaning Ollie Webber was back on the bench.
A bright and positive start from the Cards resulted in a deserved goal after eight minutes.
Jamie Andrews delivered a free kick into the box, where Max Dyche managed to divert the ball into the path of Beautyman, and he slotted home past Laurie Walker.
Another set piece, this time delivered by Dennon Lewis, was attacked by Dyche and nearly fell for Beautyman at the back post, but a superb clearance from a Moors defender prevented the danger.
Solihull looked to attack the Woking defence with their pacy forwards Michael Adu-Poku and Jack Stevens, but were getting nothing out of the backline, with Stevens forcing an excellent block from Kelly-Evans on the line.
Woking were then gifted a chance to double their lead when Alex Whitmore miskicked a flick on from Moore into his arm, with the referee pointing to the spot.
Cian Harries stepped up but his effort was tame and straight into the arms of Walker.
Six minutes later Charley Kendall was sent off for stepping onto the field of play to kick the ball away while warming up as a substitute. Then, Stevens managed to get to the ball ahead of Harries from a corner, was tripped by his man and won a penalty for the Moors.
He made no mistake, dispatching past Jaaskelainen to give the Moors parity going into the break.
A very disjointed second half started with Beautyman and Walker both going for a Lewis set piece but the former couldn’t quite divert his header on target past the Solihull keeper.
The game then entered a phase of misplaced passes, bookings and consistent fouls, until Solihull created a good chance in the 67th minute when Stevens found Joe Newton, but his shot clipped the outside of the post.
With the game there for the taking, Lewis drove forwards and played in Andrews, whose shot aimed at the near post was well saved by Walker, pushing the ball away from the danger zone.
However, with eight minutes left, Jamey Osborne ran at the Woking defence, finding Stevens inside the box. His finish flew past Jaaskelainen and gave the Moors the lead for the first time in the match.
Doyle threw on Lewis Walker, Matt Ward and Tom Leahy straight afterwards in an attempt to find an equaliser, and the former nearly got it with the last chance of the game.
Deep into stoppage time, Ward drove at his man, finding Walker inside the box, whose attempted finish on the slide came back off the foot of the post.
By William Bewsey