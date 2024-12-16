Knaphill’s winless run continued with a 2-2 draw at Sandhurst Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The result extended Knaphill’s winless run to eight games and saw the Knappers drop to ninth place in the league table.
The game began with Knaphill looking to control possession, but they were undone by an early defensive error in the 16th minute.
Knappers keeper Sam Gray passed the ball to Jack Watts, who carried it out from the back but saw his forward pass intercepted by Eddie Cooper.
The Sandhurst midfielder drove into the box and, as Gray rushed out to close him down, squared the ball to Mark Holley, who tapped into an empty net to give the hosts an early lead.
Knaphill equalised in the 34th minute with a moment of individual brilliance from Ben Mitchell.
Gray’s long kick found Mitchell down the left, and he did superbly to bring the ball under control.
Without hesitation, Mitchell struck it low and hard across the face of the goal, with the ball nestling into the bottom right-hand corner to level the match.
However, Sandhurst regained the lead two minutes later through a perfectly-executed set piece.
Charlie Bath whipped a pinpoint free kick from the left into a dangerous area, and defender Connor Allison made an attacking run to meet it.
Rising above his marker, Allison flicked the ball into the net, leaving Gray rooted to the spot and restoring Sandhurst’s advantage before half-time.
Knaphill came out with greater urgency after the break and made their first substitution in the 55th minute, with Matt Copland replacing Jack Baisden to add more attacking threat.
However, Knaphill’s task became more challenging in the 57th minute when George Frith was sin-binned for dissent, reducing the team to ten men for a crucial period.
Despite being a player down, Knaphill found their equaliser in the 63rd minute.
George Sellick’s relentless pressing forced Adam Maadani into a mistake, and Sellick drove into the box, weaving past Morgan Elliott’s outstretched foot.
Jason Vincent, making a run into the area, latched onto the ball and struck it cleanly into the bottom corner for his first goal for Knaphill to level the game at 2-2.
The Knappers made their second change in the 64th minute, bringing on debutant Yahaya Kamara to replace Vincent.
Knaphill made two further changes in the 69th minute, with Ross Murdoch replacing Mitchell and Zak Jakubowski coming on for Sellick.
Frith returned to the pitch shortly afterwards, but his involvement was short-lived.
Frith was sent off in the 74th minute after a clash with a Sandhurst player, tripping him up during a heated moment and leaving Knaphill down to ten men for the remainder of the game.
Knaphill nearly took the lead in the 75th minute through Andrew Cooke.
Driving forward from right-back, Cooke unleashed a screamer from outside the box, forcing a stunning save from Sandhurst goalkeeper Harry White, who pushed the ball around the post for a corner.
Knaphill made their final substitution in the 90th minute, with Carl Bower replacing Justin Thompson to add fresh legs.
The Knappers were unable to create any further opportunities as the referee brought the game to a close.
Knaphill will hope to return to winning ways at home to Camberley Town on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
By James Carpenter