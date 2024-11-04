Knaphill crashed to a comprehensive 6-0 defeat at Jersey Bulls in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Knappers’ trip to Jersey proved challenging, as they fell to a heavy defeat against a strong Bulls side at Springfield Stadium.
Despite sitting fourth in the league, Knaphill struggled to contain the relentless Bulls, who capitalised on their home advantage to secure a comprehensive victory.
Jersey were awarded a penalty in the tenth minute when Kacper Nozka fouled Toby Ritzema with a late challenge.
Luke Watson stepped up to confidently slot the ball into the bottom left-hand corner, sending Knappers keeper Sam Gray the wrong way to put Jersey ahead.
The Bulls doubled their advantage in the 22nd minute.
A long ball from Luke Watson found Rai Dos Santos breaking through Knaphill’s defence. Dos Santos collided with Gray and the ball deflected to Ritzema, who tapped it into an empty net with Gray still on the ground.
Jersey’s third goal showcased their control of possession, with the Bulls completing more than 30 passes to stretch Knaphill’s defence.
The move eventually created space on the left for Miguel Carvalho, who delivered a pinpoint cross to the far post. James Carr met the ball on the half-volley, blasting it past Gray to make it 3-0 in the 29th minute.
A long ball down the right channel found Jonny Le Quesne in space. Le Quesne pulled the ball back across the box to an unmarked Joe Kilshaw, who calmly slotted it home to put Jersey 4-0 up in the 32nd minute.
The fifth goal came in the 38th minute from a corner. Harry Curtis found himself unmarked in the box and headed home to make it 5-0 as Knaphill entered the break with a steep hill to climb.
Knaphill made three substitutions at half-time with Jack Baisden, Ross Cheek and Zak Jakubowski coming on for Alex McLean, James Glover and Kacper Nozka.
Gray produced a brilliant save early in the second half, tipping a powerful shot from Dos Santos around the left-hand post to prevent an immediate sixth goal.
In the 56th minute, Jamari Jackson came on for Ben Mitchell and Rahman Ajibola replaced Kingsley Anokye to add fresh legs for Knaphill.
However, in the 75th minute, Jersey’s sixth and final goal arrived from another long ball down the right. Dos Santos sprinted on to the pass, controlled the ball and blasted a shot past Gray to seal the victory at 6-0.
Knaphill continued to push despite the scoreline in the closing stages, nearly grabbing a consolation goal when Dale Burnham struck the bar from a corner.
Burnham’s shot hit the woodwork and bounced out, denying Knaphill a late breakthrough.
Jersey outclassed Knaphill, with their quality on full display throughout the match.
While some goals came from individual errors, the third goal demonstrated the footballing skill and quality in the Jersey team.
Knaphill will look to regroup and bounce back quickly.
Despite the emphatic defeat, new signing Baisden was impressive – showing confidence and quality on the ball after coming on. Baisden was positive in possession and composed under pressure.
Next up for Knaphill is a home game against Abbey Rangers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday, November 16 (3pm kick-off).
By James Carpenter