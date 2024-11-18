Knaphill’s centenary match ended in disappointment as they slipped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Abbey Rangers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The visitors capitalised on defensive errors and controlled much of the game at Redding Way, with Kingsley Anokye’s late goal offering some consolation for the hosts in stoppage time.
Knaphill started brightly in the opening minutes, and they nearly took the lead in the fifth minute.
Zak Jakubowski found space on the edge of the box and fired a low shot toward the bottom right-hand corner, but Abbey goalkeeper Shay Honey reacted well to turn it around the post.
Despite the promising start, Abbey Rangers soon gained the upper hand.
Their opener came in the 15th minute following a corner.
Knaphill initially cleared the ball, but it fell to Brad Marshall at the edge of the box. Marshall struck a high, looping volley that dropped perfectly into the net, leaving Knappers keeper Sam Gray helpless.
Abbey doubled their advantage five minutes later.
Marshall found Jordan Ikala free down the left. After losing his marker, Ikala raced into the box and hit a low shot that crept into the bottom left-hand corner, just beyond Gray’s reach.
Knaphill’s frustrations began to show as Abbey continued to dictate the tempo.
James Glover received a yellow card in the 42nd minute, adding to the home side’s growing list of challenges before half-time.
Knaphill made two half-time changes. Matt Copland, who was returning from injury, was introduced, and Anokye was brought on to add attacking impetus.
The second half began with more frustration for Knaphill.
Ben Mitchell picked up a yellow card in the 48th minute, adding to the hosts’ woes.
Moments later, Dale Burnham was sin-binned in the 49th minute for dissent after voicing his frustrations with the referee’s decisions, leaving Knaphill temporarily down to ten men.
Abbey Rangers capitalised on the situation and scored their third goal in the 52nd minute.
Tremayne Wooliscroft sent a long ball forward, which was controlled brilliantly by Luke Robertson. He quickly played in Alfie Burton, who ran clear and poked the ball into the bottom left-hand corner past Gray.
Abbey nearly made it 4-0 in the 56th minute. A corner from the right was met by Wooliscroft, who headed just wide of the post with the goal gaping.
Two minutes later, in the 58th minute, Gray was called into action again, tipping over a dangerous cross-turned-shot to deny Abbey another goal.
Knaphill responded with a substitution, bringing on Andrew Cooke for Burnham as he returned from his sin bin.
Knaphill struggled to create meaningful chances, with Abbey Rangers controlling much of the game. In the 60th minute, George Frith received a yellow card for a late challenge.
Knaphill’s consolation goal came in the 92nd minute.
A low cross from Kacper Nozka found Anokye, who was quickest to react and slotted the ball home.
However, the damage had already been done, with the result never in doubt.
Rahman Ajibola was booked in the 95th minute, summing up a frustrating afternoon for Knaphill.
David Orisatoki was shown a yellow card for a late challenge in the 98th minute as Abbey wound down the clock.
Despite the scoreline, Knappers keeper Gray made several crucial saves throughout the game to prevent Abbey from extending their lead further. His performance was one of the few positives in an otherwise difficult afternoon for Knaphill.
Abbey Rangers were dominant throughout, winning the first, second and third balls. The visitors showed impressive levels of desire and work rate to deservedly claim the three points.
For Knaphill, it was a disappointing performance on a day that meant so much to the club and its supporters.
Knaphill were founded in 1924, and before the match Surrey FA presented the club with their centenary shield. Ex-professional referee Ray Lewis presented the shield to the club.
Knaphill will travel to Tooting & Mitcham United in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Knaphill: Sam Gray, David Orisatoki, James Glover, Michak Stanic-Stewart, Dale Burnham (Andrew Cooke 60), George Frith (c), Theo White, Ben Mitchell (Rahman Ajibola 63), Alex McLean (Kingsley Anokye 45), Jack Baisden (Matt Copland 45), Zak Jakubowski (Kacper Nozka 75).
Abbey Rangers: Shay Honey, Del Davies, Tanaka Gabaza, Brad Marshall (Jerry Antwi 63), Tremayne Wooliscroft, Alex Andreou (Ahkim Brown 91), Jordan Ikala, Finley Warren (Maxwell Hurst 76), Luke Robertson (c), Kelvin Karanja (Milo Derham 67), Alfie Burton (Ross Nunn 94).
Attendance: 204.
By James Carpenter