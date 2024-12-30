Knaphill produced a composed and clinical performance in misty conditions to secure a dominant 4-1 win at Chipstead in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Knappers took the lead in the 12th minute when Matt Copland’s cross found Ellis Byrne on the edge of the box.
Byrne struck the ball first time, unleashing a stunning volley into the top right-hand corner.
Chipstead struggled to gain a foothold in the game but managed to create a couple of half-chances as the first half wore on.
Their best opportunity came just before half-time when Knaphill goalkeeper Sam Gray produced a brilliant double save.
The first effort, a powerful strike from six yards out, was parried away with a strong hand.
Gray recovered quickly to block the follow-up, also from six yards, preserving Knaphill’s narrow 1-0 lead heading into the break.
Knaphill doubled their advantage in the 50th minute after Copland’s corner was partially cleared but came back to him outside the area. Copland whipped a dangerous ball to the back post, where Archie Harris rose above his marker to head home.
The visitors introduced Sekou Toure in the 56th minute, and the substitution proved to be a masterstroke.
In the 63rd minute, Copland drove at the Chipstead defence, drawing players towards him, and played a perfectly-timed pass to Toure on the edge of the box.
Toure controlled the ball with composure before unleashing a thunderous shot into the top right-hand corner.
Knaphill added a fourth in the 78th minute.
Yahaya Kamara whipped a pinpoint crossfield pass from the halfway line to Toure, who controlled it superbly, ran at the defence, and fired a low left-footed drive into the bottom right-hand corner.
Chipstead scored a consolation in the 96th minute when Melford Simpson converted from close range after a scramble in the box.
By James Carpenter