Knaphill ended their winless run in style with a 3-1 victory against Camberley Town at Redding Way.
A double from Kingsley Anokye and a stunning first goal for the club from Zak Jakubowski helped the Knappers to a crucial three points in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Knaphill started brightly, controlling the early possession and setting the tempo, but it was Camberley who created the game's first real chance.
Former Knapper Denny Roberts drove forward and unleashed a low strike across the goal in the 14th minute, forcing Sam Gray into a superb save to tip the ball around the post.
The Knappers broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a moment of brilliance.
Anokye carried the ball outside the box and was tackled as he claimed a foul, but the referee waved play on.
Camberley cleared the ball with a header, but it fell to Jakubowski on the edge of the box on the right-hand side. Jakubowski controlled the ball on his chest before unleashing a stunning volley that flew into the right-hand side of the goal.
Knaphill extended their lead deep into first-half stoppage time with a devastating counter-attack.
George Sellick won the ball on the edge of his own box and drove forward, carrying it past the halfway line before releasing Ben Mitchell down the left.
Mitchell advanced and delivered a perfectly-weighted pass to Anokye on the edge of the box.
Anokye turned his marker brilliantly and unleashed an unstoppable strike into the top right-hand corner, leaving Camberley keeper Dom West with no chance and making it 2-0.
Camberley came out strongly after the break and found a lifeline in the 60th minute.
Archie Harris brought down a Camberley attacker just outside the penalty area and was booked for the challenge.
The resulting free kick, taken by Luis Hamblin, deflected off Sellick’s head and completely wrong-footed Gray to send the ball into the right-hand side of the goal to make it 2-1.
Knaphill responded perfectly in the 66th minute.
The Camberley defence didn’t deal with Sellick's cross from the left, as they failed to head it away from the area.
The ball looped high and hung in the air before Anokye rose highest to head it back across goal and into the net, restoring Knaphill’s two-goal cushion and making it 3-1.
Moments after the goal, David Orisatoki replaced Jakubowski as Knaphill adjusted to shore up their midfield.
Knaphill had several excellent chances to extend their lead late on.
In the 73rd minute, a corner found Ross Murdoch, whose powerful header was superbly saved by West.
Five minutes later another excellent delivery from Matt Copland found Anokye.
His header bounced into the ground, but West pulled off another stunning save to tip the ball around the post.
In the 89th minute, superb link-up play between Copland and Anokye found Murdoch in the area.
Murdoch turned well and got his shot away, but it went agonisingly wide of the post, denying Knaphill a fourth goal to seal the game.
In injury time, another Copland corner found the head of Harris, who rose highest to meet it.
His powerful header looked destined for the back of the net, but a Camberley defender was on hand to clear the ball off the line, keeping the final score at 3-1.
By James Carpenter