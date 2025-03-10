Knaphill were moments away from securing all three points before Abbey Rangers struck deep into stoppage time to snatch a 2-2 draw in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Goals from Sid Cannon and Matt Copland had put the visitors in control, but a late equaliser from Alfie Burton in the 102nd minute meant Knaphill had to settle for a point.
Knaphill took the lead on 25 minutes through Cannon.
George Sellick made a surging run down the left, reaching the byline before cutting the ball back. Cannon, swivelling sharply, guided the ball into the net to give the visitors the advantage.
Abbey Rangers equalised on 40 minutes.
A corner into the Knaphill box saw James Glover, under pressure from Tremayne Wooliscroft, get a touch on the ball, which Knappers keeper Sam Gray saw late as it found its way into the net.
Just before half-time, Knaphill nearly regained the lead.
Ross Murdoch had a huge chance inside the box but air-kicked at the crucial moment.
Then, in stoppage time, Murdoch headed the ball across goal to Copland, who met it with a header that went just over the bar.
Knaphill regained the lead early in the second half.
Jack Carrod played a perfectly-weighted through ball to Copland, who timed his run to perfection to beat the offside trap before calmly stroking the ball past home keeper Shay Honey to make it 2-1 in the 47th minute.
Knaphill brought on Jack Baisden and Andrew Cooke on 73 minutes and switched to a back four to see out the game.
With Knaphill seemingly on course for the win, Abbey threw everything forward in the dying moments.
In the 12th minute of added time, a loose ball in the box fell to Burton, who fired it home to break Knaphill's hearts and rescue a point for Abbey Rangers.
By James Carpenter