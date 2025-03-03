Knaphill produced a spirited second-half comeback to secure a 2-1 victory over Epsom & Ewell at Redding Way, with captain Dale Burnham and Sid Cannon finding the net to overturn a first-half deficit.
Knaphill started the game on the front foot, looking to put Epsom under pressure early on.
The first real chance came in the 12th minute. Operating on the right-hand side, George Sellick beat his man and delivered a cross to the back post. Matt Copland met it with a header that crashed against the bar, and the rebound fell to Kingsley Anokye, whose shot was blocked before Epsom managed to clear.
Three minutes later, Epsom had a big opportunity when Niall Stillwell met a cross at the back post, striking a half-volley that forced Knappers keeper Sam Gray into a smart save.
Epsom continued to grow into the game, and in the 18th minute, they were awarded a penalty.
Stillwell delivered a dangerous cross from the right, and as Carl Oblitey and James Glover both rose to challenge for it, the ball struck Glover’s arm. With the ball goalbound, the referee immediately pointed to the spot. Glover was booked for the handball.
Adam Grant Green stepped up and smashed the penalty into the right-hand side of the net, giving Gray no chance and putting Epsom 1-0 up.
Knaphill responded well, and in the 27th minute, Sellick went on a driving run down the right, cut inside and fired a low left-footed shot which went just past the far post.
Knaphill continued to push forward as the half progressed, but Epsom stood firm at the back. The hosts created further half-chances but couldn’t find the breakthrough before the break, heading into half-time 1-0 down.
Knaphill came out with renewed energy, pushing Epsom back in search of an equaliser.
In the 58th minute, their pressure paid off. A Copland corner from the right was delivered deep to the far post, where Burnham, with his back to goal, managed to strike the ball first time on the volley, sending it back into the top right-hand corner.
Epsom nearly responded in the 60th minute when Luke Miller cut inside from the left wing and curled a shot towards the far post, but the effort drifted wide.
Knaphill pressed forward, and in the 75th minute, they found the winning goal.
Cannon pressed high, won possession, weaved past two defenders and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.
In the 79th minute, Ben Mitchell received a yellow card for a late challenge with his foot being just off floor.
Knaphill continued to press and Rami Halloufi hit a shot from long range, but his effort narrowly missed the left post.
Mitchell was sent off in the 85th minute for a second yellow card after challenging for a Halloufi cross in the box. The goalkeeper claimed the ball, but Mitchell’s foot was high, and the referee deemed it a dangerous challenge, resulting in a second booking and a red card.
Epsom had one final opportunity. Miller cut in from the right and struck towards goal, but Jack Carrod made a crucial block, sticking out his left foot to deflect the ball away.
Knaphill will travel to Abbey Rangers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
By James Carpenter