Knaphill lost 3-1 at home to Combined Counties Premier Division South title chasers Jersey Bulls.
Knaphill started the game on the front foot, pressing high and forcing Jersey Bulls deep into their own half.
Their intensity saw them dominate possession early on, with George Sellick causing constant problems down the left flank, delivering several dangerous crosses.
New signing Sid Cannon, making his debut after joining from Westfield on a dual-registration basis, linked up well with Sellick and looked lively in the attacking third.
Knaphill’s James Glover produced a superb solo run, winning the ball on the halfway line before surging past three Jersey players, only for his final shot to fly high over the bar.
However, Jersey took the lead in the 36th minute.
A long ball forward was misjudged by Dale Burnham, allowing Kieran Lester, who had come on early for Rai Dos Santos, to race through one-on-one and slot the ball into the bottom right-hand corner past Knappers keeper Sam Gray.
Jersey doubled their lead five minutes into the second half.
Jay Giles drilled a low ball across the face of the goal from the left, and Joe Kilshaw found space at the back post to slot past Gray.
Knaphill responded quickly. Rami Halloufi won a free kick on the edge of the box, and Cannon stepped up to curl a stunning strike over the wall into the top right-hand corner.
The visitors restored their two-goal advantage in the 76th minute.
Toby Ritzema went down under a challenge from Jack Carrod and the referee pointed to the spot. Luke Watson stepped up and fired home despite Gray getting a hand to it.
Jersey were reduced to ten men on 82 minutes when Lester was shown a straight red card after challenging Halloufi in an aerial duel, but the visitors held on for the win.
By James Carpenter