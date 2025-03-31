Knaphill made it three league wins in a row with a composed and disciplined 2-0 victory away at Camberley Town on Saturday afternoon.
In a scrappy opening 30 minutes, there was little to separate the two sides as both cancelled each other out in midfield.
James Glover picked up an early booking, but chances were few and far between until Knaphill capitalised on a loose ball in the 36th minute.
Eight minutes later, Knaphill doubled their advantage with a near-carbon copy goal.
Mitchell again was involved, this time firing a low ball across the face of goal. It took a deflection and was pushed out by Grummitt straight to George Sellick, who calmly slotted it into the net to make it 2-0 at the break.
Camberley upped the tempo in the second half, mainly down the right-hand side, but struggled to create clear-cut chances.
Knaphill remained organised and compact, with Yahaya Kamara making a strong impact off the bench and bringing energy across midfield, while Igor Souza produced some key blocks and tackles to keep Camberley at bay.
Daryl Cooper-Smith was introduced late on and pushed up top, giving Knaphill an outlet and helping to hold the ball higher up the pitch in the closing stages.
It was a professional performance from Knaphill, who kept their shape, took their chances and managed the game well.
It wasn’t always pretty, but it was an important away win and another clean sheet heading into the season's final stretch.
Knaphill: Gray, Cooke, Glover, Stanic-Stewart (c), Baisden, Murdoch (Cooper-Smith 70), Woolgar (Kamara 45), Sellick, Anokye, Souza, Mitchell.
Unused substitute: Watts.
By James Carpenter