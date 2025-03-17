A brilliant piece of play between Jack Baisden and Rami Halloufi saw the two combine for a quick one-two. The ball was returned to Baisden, who then played a perfectly-timed through ball to Murdoch. Murdoch made a perfectly-timed run to stay onside, got to the ball just ahead of Balham goalkeeper James Smith, calmly rounded him, and stroked the ball into an empty net.