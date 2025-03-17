Knaphill secured a crucial 2-1 win over Balham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South, with Ross Murdoch scoring twice to continue his excellent form.
Despite an early goal from Luke Hedges for Balham and a red card to Knaphill's captain Dale Burnham, the Knappers showed resilience and composure to hold on for all three points.
The match got off to a fast start, and Balham took the lead in the third minute.
A long throw into the box caused confusion in the Knaphill defence, and they failed to clear the ball properly. The loose ball fell to Hedges at the edge of the box, and he struck it first time, volleying it low into the bottom left-hand corner.
Knaphill responded in the 29th minute with a penalty. Matt Copland was brought down in the box by Ed McCrea, and the referee pointed to the spot. Murdoch stepped up and confidently slotted the ball into the bottom left-hand corner.
In the 40th minute, Balham nearly regained the lead when Hedges delivered a dangerous corner. The ball was heading straight for the top right-hand corner, but Burnham was there to make a crucial clearance, heading the ball off the line just as it was about to cross into the net.
Knaphill came out with purpose after the half-time break and took the lead in the 49th minute.
A brilliant piece of play between Jack Baisden and Rami Halloufi saw the two combine for a quick one-two. The ball was returned to Baisden, who then played a perfectly-timed through ball to Murdoch. Murdoch made a perfectly-timed run to stay onside, got to the ball just ahead of Balham goalkeeper James Smith, calmly rounded him, and stroked the ball into an empty net.
Knaphill continued to press, and Copland had another chance in the 59th minute. He brought the ball forward and released Halloufi down the right. Halloufi took a shot, but Smith did well to parry it round the post.
A key moment came in the 70th minute when Balham played a ball over the top, and Idir Kermoud raced onto it with Burnham chasing him. The two collided in the box, and the referee deemed that Burnham had denied a clear goalscoring opportunity and showed him a straight red card.
Samuele Pagano stepped up to take the penalty for Balham and struck it to the left, but Knaphill goalkeeper Sam Gray dived the right way and made an excellent save. The rebound fell straight to Hedges, who was running in, but he fired the ball high over the bar.
Knaphill nearly scored a third in the 82nd minute when Sid Cannon and Copland combined well, with Copland getting a shot off. However, his effort whisked just past the right-hand post.
The Knappers went close again in the 88th minute when George Sellick raced clear and cut inside. Just as he was about to pull the trigger, a last-ditch tackle from Ollie Meadows deflected the shot onto the crossbar.
Gray was instrumental in the closing stages in securing the win for Knaphill. He dominated his box, making crucial punches to clear corners and claiming the ball confidently to relieve the pressure on his defence. His composure in those final moments helped keep Balham at bay, ensuring Knaphill's 2-1 victory.
By James Carpenter