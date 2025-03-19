The club were presented with the award before their 2-1 win at home to Epson & Ewell in the Combined Counties Premier Division South earlier this month.
Phil Kelsey and Bob Dalling from the Combined Counties Football League presented the award to Knaphill chairman Chris Drane.
Knaphill boardroom host Lisa Fance, Knaphill life president David Holloway and Knaphill matchday secretary and committee member Matthew Fance also posed for a picture with the centenary award alongside Dalling and Kelsey.
