Guildford City exited the Surrey Senior Cup with a 4-1 defeat at promotion-chasing Redhill in the second round.
City played well in the first period and but for woeful finishing might have put the game to bed by the interval.
Deven Reid-Solanki and Darnell Jon-Peter had space to run at the home defence early on and spurned good shooting opportunities.
On 20 minutes Reece Robins and Sam Sesay combined before Manny Acheampong lifted his shot over the bar from close range at the back post with the goal gaping.
A minute later Acheampong nudged the ball past Redhill keeper Luke Roberts and with the goal gaping his slight delay allowed a desperate block.
On 25 minutes Guildford finally got the ball in the net.
A long throw was flicked on and after two blocked efforts Robins was able to shoot low into the corner.
Redhill were on the ropes and two minutes later from a corner City couldn’t bury the ball in a goalmouth scramble.
In first-half stoppage Guildford again came close when Acheampong’s close-range effort was blocked by Roberts.
Within seconds of the restart Redhill were level when Jaevon Dyer drove a low shot inside the far post.
Eight minutes later the hosts took the lead when Adam Grant volleyed home from six yards.
City still looked dangerous going forward.
Acheampong headed over from a corner, and later he hit the crossbar from another corner after Reid-Solanki’s effort was saved by Roberts.
On 68 minutes Redhill’s third knocked the stuffing out of City.
City keeper Monty Conway saved initially but Nathan Hogan finished by shooting into a small gap at the near post.
Substitute Qasim Khan had a late chance from a low cross but couldn’t get his feet in order.
Redhill’s fourth came from the penalty spot via Callum McAllister.
By Barry Underwood