Guildford City exited the Surrey Senior Cup with a 5-0 defeat at home to National League outfit Sutton United.
The visitors took the lead in the 13th minute when Kai Jennings’ ball into the box was headed home by Harry Phipps.
Sutton doubled their advantage in the 22nd minute when a corner caused City problems and Phipps headed home his second goal of the night.
The visitors dominated possession throughout the first half and deservedly led 2-0 at half-time.
Sutton had a chance to score their third of the evening in the 50th minute when a cross whipped into City’s box hit a Guildford hand and referee Pat Nixon awarded the visitors a penalty. Brondon Njoku stepped up from the spot and slotted his penalty towards the left-hand corner of the goal but was denied by an excellent diving save from City keeper Mason Whitnell.
The visitors did go 3-0 up on 59 minutes thanks to an excellent strike from midfielder Charlie Bell.
Sutton then got their fourth in the 71st minute as Njoku finally got his first goal of the night, weaving and dribbling through the City box before slotting the ball past Whitnell.
City newcomer Kallum Peart looked bright in the second half, having two excellent runs through the Sutton team but failing to get his shot off, before Kai Zini had Guildford’s first shot of the night.
Njoku then got his second and Sutton’s fifth of the evening in the 85th minute with another well-worked goal.
Njoku nearly completed his hat-trick with the last shot of the game but a brilliant reflex save from Whitnell tipped the shot away.
The full-time whistle then went, and City bowed out of the Surrey Senior Cup to a very strong, technical and bright Sutton side.
By Charlie Matthews
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.