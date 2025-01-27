Guildford City picked up a useful point on the road with a 1-1 draw at Camberley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Guildford dominated the first half, while Camberley were the stronger side after the break and created a number of good chances.
Nik Krokhin made his last appearance for City after signing for Isthmian Premier club Hendon, and for much of the first period City, who were playing down the slope, were camped in the Camberley half.
Guildford’s passing game saw the ball moved out to the flanks for Deven Reid-Solanki and Manny Acheampong.
Camberley’s defence remained disciplined and despite the pressure clear-cut chances on goal were rare.
An early exception came on seven minutes when following a long throw Qasim Khan shot home from close range for his first goal for the club.
Shortly afterwards City won a free kick just outside the box and Reece Robins’ effort forced Camberley keeper Ben Grummitt to save low at his left-hand post.
Reid-Solanki and Robins both shot wide of the target, and there was a sense at the interval that Guildford might rue not scoring the second goal their play in the first half had deserved.
The second half was a different affair.
Camberley were immediately on the front foot and two minutes into the half they equalised.
A ball was played across the box and Stan Jones netted with ease.
Camberley were looking dangerous, and City keeper Monty Conway saved a shot from an angle with his legs.
Around the hour mark Camberley missed a good chance when Jones received the ball in a dangerous position but his hooked attempt went wide.
Guildford were limited to rare forays forward and were unable to significantly trouble Grummitt in the home goal.
Guildford will host Balham in the league on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
By Barry Underwood