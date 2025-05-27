Guildford City have confirmed their 2025-26 pre-season schedule.
City will start their pre-season fixtures with a home match against Hassocks at King’s College on Saturday, July 5. Hassocks won the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division title last season.
Guildford’s first away match of pre-season will be at East Preston on Tuesday, July 8.
City’s third pre-season fixture is a home match against Spelthorne Sports at King’s College on Saturday, July 12. Spelthorne were relegated from the Combined Counties Premier Division South after finishing bottom of the league last season.
Guildford will hit the road for an away match at Forest Row on Saturday, July 19, before entertaining Dial Square at King’s College on Tuesday, July 22.
City will travel to Godalming Town on Saturday, July 26. Guildford have also agreed a pre-season friendly against Staines Lammas, although the date and venue for the match are yet to be confirmed.
Kick-off times for all of City’s pre-season friendlies will be confirmed closer to the time of the matches.
Guildford have received confirmation from the Football Association that they will be competing in the Combined Counties Premier Division South in the 2025-26 campaign.
Abbey Rangers, Alton, Badshot Lea, Balham, Camberley Town, Chipstead, Corinthian-Casuals, Epsom & Ewell, Eversley & California, Horley Town, Knaphill, Sheerwater, Sutton Common Rovers, Tadley Calleva, Thatcham Town, and Tooting & Mitcham United have also been confirmed in the 2025-26 Combined Counties Premier Division South line-up.
City will be hoping to build on a promising 2024-25 campaign, when they finished in 12th place in the Combined Counties Premier Division South to secure a comfortable mid-table finish.
Guildford picked up 42 points from their 38 league games in 2024-25 after winning 11 matches, drawing nine matches and losing 18 matches.
City scored 48 goals in the league and conceded 61 league goals last season.