Guildford City beat Balham 1-0 in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
City extended their unbeaten league run to five matches in a tough encounter at the Spectrum.
The hosts hit the ground running as they blazed out of the blocks, and on two minutes Guildford missed an excellent chance to take the lead.
Jake Brown passed to Manny Acheampong in acres of space, but the chance went begging when he shot straight at Balham keeper John Ross.
Seconds later Brown was brilliantly tackled as he entered the box and the danger was averted.
On 33 minutes City missed another golden chance to go ahead. The powerful figure of Qasim Khan was brought down as he entered the box, but the normally reliable Brown clipped the crossbar with his penalty.
Eventually City got on the scoresheet five minutes before the interval.
Brown headed the ball past a last defender on the halfway line and then set off towards goal. Just outside the Balham box it seemed Brown had been closed down, but he still got a shot away that went past Ross and into the net.
Balham pushed hard in search of an equaliser in the second half.
Within minutes of the restart City keeper Jacob Terry saved well from the lively Piers Oldland.
Shortly afterwards the ball was played back to Jack Banks who shot over from just outside the box.
Indecision in the City defence then gave Dan David a shooting opportunity, but the hosts came through the period unscathed and started to look dangerous themselves.
City won back possession deep in Balham’s half and Khan’s low effort went narrowly wide.
In the late stages Balham enjoyed good possession but couldn’t force an opening.
The three points mean Guildford have now exceeded their points total at the end of last season.
By Barry Underwood