Guildford City have confirmed the appointment of Luke Simmonds as the club’s new first-team manager.
City were relegated from the Combined Counties Premier Division South last season, and will hope to bounce back this campaign under Simmonds’ watch.
Simmonds joins City from Keens Park Rangers.
In his first year in the job, Simmonds managed Keens Park to a fourth-placed finish in the Surrey Premier County Football League Premier Division in the 2025-26 season – which was the club’s best-ever league finish.
Simmonds previously played at Keens Park, where he made more than 140 appearances and captained the side to two championships.
Before joining Keens Park Rangers, Simmonds made 20 senior appearances for Guildford City.
Simmonds has a long association with Guildford, having also played and coached at Guildford City Boys & Girls FC and been part of the club’s under-18 championship-winning side in 2013.
“Being appointed manager of Guildford City is a real honour, and a responsibility I take seriously,” said Simmonds.
“I’ve been part of this football club since I was four years old, coming through the boys’ section to 18, and having spells with the first team at different points in my career.
“I know exactly what it means to be part of this club and its community.
“I truly believe this town, this football club, and the community should all be aligned.
“We’re building a team that represents Guildford properly – competitive, driven, and built to win. A strong core of local players, supported by the right additions, all pushing standards every single week.
“From me, you’ll get everything. I will give this my all, every single day, to make it a success. But with the backing of the community, this is something we can build together – something we can all make possible.
“This is a fresh start, but it won’t be a quiet one.”
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