The FA Trophy-winning exploits of former Woking manager Geoff Chapple were celebrated at a special fundraising event.
An Evening With Geoff Chapple was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Woking.
Former Woking players, current club staff and officials – including first-team manager Neal Ardley – and Cards fans came together to celebrate Chapple’s extraordinary achievements on a special evening.
Chapple won the FA Trophy three times as Woking manager, before winning the competition twice as Kingstonian manager to take his number of FA Trophy victories to five.
Guests at the fundraising evening were treated to a three-course meal before hearing from Chapple, who was interviewed by former Woking coach and Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler.
Chapple entertained the packed audience with anecdotes about his three FA Trophy-winning Woking sides.
Chapple’s first FA Trophy as Woking boss came with a 2-1 victory against Runcorn at Wembley Stadium in 1994, before defending the title with the Cards 12 months later with a 2-1 win against Kidderminster Harriers.
Chapple led Woking to a 1-0 victory against Dagenham & Redbridge in the 1997 FA Trophy final as the Cards secured a third FA Trophy in four seasons.
Chapple led Kingstonian to a 1-0 win against Forest Green Rovers in the 1999 FA Trophy final and a 3-2 win against Kettering Town in 2000.
Tributes were paid to Chapple on the night by National League chairman Jack Pearce and former Premier League referee Steve Dunn.
All profits from the evening were donated to Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing Care.
Among the items auctioned on the night to raise funds for the Woking-based charity were a signed shirt by Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and a matchday hospitality table of ten people in the Geoff Chapple Lounge at Woking Football Club for a match to be agreed.