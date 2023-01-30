WOKING head of sports science James Clark has underlined the importance of fitness as the team battle for Vanarama National League honours.
The Cards begin a highly busy February with a match at Eastleigh today (Saturday).
And Clark, who is in his second season with the Kingfield club, told the News & Mail: “We’ve had a few games cancelled lately, so we’ve been using that time to get some good fitness into the players which’ll see us through until the end of the season.
“For any sports scientist or fitness coach, what you want is for the team to outrun the opposition.
“Everyone fatigues 70 minutes into a football game, no matter who they are. So it’s a case of whoever’s got the last legs lasts longest.
“I’m looking at our boys at 70 to 80 minutes gone in a game and they’re making 30-yard recovery runs, they’re fighting and they’re throwing their bodies on the line.
“And if we’re drawing against any side and it’s 80 minutes gone, I always fancy us to maybe nick a goal because of how fit the team are at the moment. They never stop working hard. It’s a credit to them.
“To be where we are [in the play-off positions in the table] with loads of games left... and I still think we could cause some surprises. I’m so proud of the boys.
“They’re such a nice bunch, they never moan, they just get on with it. And that makes our life a lot easier for us [Clark and his department] when it’s like that.
“The players understand how important fitness is to the manager [Darren Sarll].
“And if everyone appears that they are [super fit], then we’re all chipping in and doing our jobs properly.”