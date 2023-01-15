STRIKER Pádraig Amond believes new signings Solomon Nwabuokei and Marcus Dackers have settled in quickly at Woking and make the squad even stronger.
Nwabuokei and Dackers have arrived on loan – from Barrow and Salford City respectively – until the end of the season.
And in an exclusive interview with the News & Mail, Woking’s former Newport County frontman Amond said: “They’ve been brilliant signings.
“It helps with Sol having been here before. He knows how the manager [Darren Sarll] works, having had a little bit of time with him at the back end of last season.
“So he’s coming into a squad that is all fighting for the same thing, and he’s been brilliant in the two games he’s come in for.
“Marcus gives us something completely different than what we already have, and he’s been brilliant too. He’s been really good around the training ground and he’s been effective when he’s come on in a couple of games.
“There’s a real competition for places. Training becomes even more competitive off the back of that, and it helps everything.
“It gives us more depth and it makes us stronger.”
