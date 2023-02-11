WOKING assistant manager Ian Dyer has hailed the squad’s talent and endeavour – but he expects them to face a tough test at mid-table Altrincham today (Saturday).
In the Cards’ previous game against the Robins, at The Laithwaite Community Stadium in November, a stunning free-kick from Pádraig Amond in stoppage time salvaged a 1-1 draw.
And Dyer, who joined Woking at the start of the 2018-19 season, told the News & Mail: “Altrincham are a good side. They’re well coached. They’re well managed. They try to play.
“It’s always been, in the time I’ve been up against them in the last few years, a particularly tough place to go.
“They’re a hard-working side and we know it’s going to be a challenging game. They’ve picked up, certainly in the mid-part of the season, to where they’d feel they’re probably on the outside of the play-offs.
“They’ll have a real ambition to get a run going that will get them there or thereabouts. And they’ve got some very talented individuals.
“Like in any game, especially away games, they’ll be particularly tough, so we know we’re going to have to be good on the day to get anything.
“But, as with any game we play home or away, we’re going to attack it in the right way and see what we can do to win it.”
For the full interview, see the 16 February issue of the News & Mail.