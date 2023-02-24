DANGER man Reece Grego-Cox is targeting a return to action with Woking this month.
And he told the News & Mail that he cannot wait to help the team as they bid to seal a Vanarama National League play-off place this season.
The 26-year old is in his second spell with the Kingfield side, having played for the Cards in 2018, when he scored four goals in 18 appearances.
He said: “It’s so long that I’ve been out. I can’t wait to be back. I’m really looking forward to getting back out there with the boys and finishing the season strongly.”
Grego-Cox – who played in the Premier League four times during a seven-year spell with Queens Park Rangers – has been in fine scoring form this term, netting nine goals in 14 appearances for Woking.
But the forward, who also played 66 times for Crawley Town, has missed the last 14 games with Darren Sarll’s outfit through injury.
Grego-Cox said: “The rehab was going well. I started running about six weeks ago, but had a setback and almost had to sort of start the process all over again. Hopefully it’s not too long now, and ideally it should be some time in March if everything goes well.”
