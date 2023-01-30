WOKING midfielder Jim Kellermann believes the postponement of several recent fixtures because of the weather will benefit the club in the long run.
The former Chesterfield player told the News & Mail: “It’s frustrating for everyone – especially with the
momentum we had.
“But at the same time it’s given us a chance to get key players back and it left us raring to go again.”
Of the Cards’ recent form, which has seen them win six away games on the bounce in the Vanarama National League, the 27-year old said: “It’s been brilliant.
“We’ve got to know each other better, playing as a team.
“And with some of the injuries and suspensions that we’ve had, the whole squad’s been used and everyone’s come in and played their part.
“That’s been really beneficial and I’m sure that the gaffer [Darren Sarll] thinks the same, because he knows he can rely on absolutely everyone.”
For the full interview, see the 2 February issue of the News & Mail.