WOKING manager Darren Sarll is relishing the two derbies with Aldershot Town over the festive period, the first of those games coming on Monday (Boxing Day).
He said: “I’m being reminded all the time about the importance of these derby fixtures.
“And when you are, as I was, an outsider coming in, you kind of try to get a feel for the area, for these rivalries and for the aspirations of the supporters.
“I’ve been told in no uncertain terms about the derby games and what they mean to our supporters.
“I’ve been involved in lots of derbies in over 300 games, and you have to behave a certain way in these derbies because these are your supporters’ games.
“These are for the supporters and will always stay with the supporters, and that’s why it has an extra edge or excitement or anticipation to it than playing York City, for example.”
“So I’m very conscious of what derbies mean.
“I’m very conscious of how we have to behave and how we have to perform.
“It’s all well and good me trying to deviate by saying ‘It’s all about a campaign or marathon’ – but that goes out of the window on derby day."
