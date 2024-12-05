Woking lost 3-2 at home to Fulham under-21s in a thrilling National League Cup tie on December 3.
Michael Doyle made just one change to his squad following defeat against Yeovil, with Jamie Andrews benched in favour of Alan Judge.
Fulham kicked off towards a vacant Kingfield Road End, dominating possession early on.
Woking had a penalty when Matt Ward danced through the Cottagers’ defence before being tripped by Eddy Nsasi, but Jack Stretton’s spot kick was saved by Alex Borto.
Fulham then took the lead when Arron Loupalo-Bi picked up the ball on the edge of the box and fired a low effort into the bottom corner to end a captivating opening ten minutes.
Stretton nearly responded with a shot well saved by Borto at his near post after 18 minutes, before Borto got a hand on a cross from the striker looking to find a red and white shirt in the box.
The visitors then had a penalty when captain Chris Donnell was tripped by Cian Harries. After staying on his feet initially, the midfielder went down shortly afterwards. Callum Osmand’s spot kick was smothered by Will Jaaskelainen in near identical fashion to Stretton’s effort.
After 34 minutes a superb strike from Ward nestled in the top left corner, giving Borto no chance and levelling the tie.
Woking had their tails up, and when Ward crossed for Dennon Lewis he was unfortunate that the bounce just beat him and the ball flew wide.
Loupalo-Bi once again found enough space to fire a shot into the near post, but the ball cannoned back off the inside of the woodwork and Woking cleared.
A low-key start to the second half ended when Woking substitute Jamie Andrews’ corner was met by Tunji Akinola. The ball came off the underside of the bar but there was Dion Kelly-Evans to head home from a couple of yards out in the 59th minute.
But Fulham had an equaliser in the 64th minute when a well-worked move sliced through the Woking defence, leaving Osmand with a tap-in after Lemar Gordan squared to him inside the box.
A big chance for the visitors with 15 minutes left saw Loupalo-Bi slice his effort wide after a half clearance from Woking.
But Fulham had their third after 88 minutes when Osmand picked up the ball inside his own half, drove at the Woking defence and fired a superb strike into the bottom corner via the post to surely seal victory for the Cottagers.
They had to withstand a final wave of Woking pressure, with substitute Raheem Conte’s shot well saved by Borto after a cross from Lewis caused problems for the Fulham defence.
Dale Gorman’s shot was well held by Borto as the game neared its end, but the away side saw it out to end Woking’s chances of progressing to the knockout stage.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Kelly-Evans, Harries, Dyche, Chicksen, Ward (Conte 60), Judge (Andrews 55), Akinola, Anderson (Gorman 70), Lewis, Stretton (Walker 70). Substitutes not used: Webber, Kendall, Leahy.
Fulham under-21s: Borto, Gofford, Slade (Quashie 70), Park, Nsasi, Nwoko, Loupalo-Bi (Olyott 91), Donnell, Osmand, Gordan, Works. Substitutes not used: Underwood, Wingate, Zepa, Ali-Wahid, White.
Attendance: 222.
On Saturday Woking travel to Gateshead (3pm). They host Altrincham on December 21 (3pm). On Boxing Day they go to Aldershot Town (3pm).