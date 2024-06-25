Woking Athletic Club’s athletes of all ages have provided high levels of performance in recent competitions.
At the Southern Championship Tyler Panton won golds in the 100m and 200m with times of 10.4 and 20.8 seconds.
At the Surrey Schools Championship Imogen won the inter-girls under-17 1500m and qualified for the Surrey team for the English Schools Championship in the steeplechase.
Joshua Woollett won silver in the under-15 200m in 24.70 seconds. Oscar Sinnett won silver in the boys’ 800m.
Woking athletes from under-11 to under-20 level competed in the Wessex League at Abingdon. Mixed under-11s won the Quadkids competition. The day’s highest score was by William Pearce, who threw 33.87m in the vortex throw. Leo Mans and Harry Green were joint second in the 75m with times of 11.30 seconds. Phoenix Wood finished fifth overall with strong performances across all four events. In the girls’ section, Isabel Parry was Woking’s top scorer, finishing fourth and running the second quickest 75m in 11.9 seconds.
In the under-15 girls Mia Mosko set three personal bests, with a fine leap of 5.11m in the long jump putting her in the top 25 in England. The under-20 men’s 4x100m team of Joseph Walters, Isiah Fostin, Rohje Rowe and Liam Trinidad set a club record of 44.2 seconds, putting them in the top 12 in England.
Last weekend the senior men’s and women’s teams competed at Woking Sportsbox in a match halted twice by torrential rain.
Woking finished second. Thomas Leacock produced a season’s best in the 200m, winning the B race in 22.16 seconds. Under-17 Jack Dormer won the senior men’s 800m. David Awde and Ian Horlock won the 400m hurdles. There were triple jump wins for George Hopkins and David Awde. Father and son Rory and Paul Kelly won the A and B hammer events. In the women’s 5000m Georgina Fure and Louise Mills won the A and B races.
In Aldershot last weekend there were double wins for Zach Leacock and Max Lockyer in the under-13 boys’ 100m and 200m, with personal bests for Zach in both. They joined James Kapotwe and Theo De Paula to win the 4x100m.
The under-15 girls won both 100m events, with Mia Mosko winning the A race in a personal best of 12.69 seconds and Evie Wiltshire winning the B race. The team of Eleanor Buckle, Chloe Moore, Izzy Wright and Mia Reeves dominated the under-17 women’s 4x100m. Milan Nessim won both B races in the under-13 girls’ 200m and 800m. Aidan Whitton won the under-15 boys’ 800m.
The under-17s and under-20s are competing at Sutton this weekend in their last YDL Upper League match.