Woking athletes from under-11 to under-20 level competed in the Wessex League at Abingdon. Mixed under-11s won the Quadkids competition. The day’s highest score was by William Pearce, who threw 33.87m in the vortex throw. Leo Mans and Harry Green were joint second in the 75m with times of 11.30 seconds. Phoenix Wood finished fifth overall with strong performances across all four events. In the girls’ section, Isabel Parry was Woking’s top scorer, finishing fourth and running the second quickest 75m in 11.9 seconds.