Woking-based Mikey Lines won two medals when he competed in Special Olympics Great Britain’s first National Winter Games.
The Games were held in Folgaria, northern Italy, and Lines claimed second place in two Alpine skiing events – the giant slalom and the Super G.
Thirty-five-year-old Lines – whose motto is “I’ll try and win but if I can’t win, let me be brave in the attempt” – was one of six Surrey representatives in Alpine skiing.
Special Olympics Great Britain, set up in 1978, is a non-profit charity which provides year-round sports coaching and athletic competition in summer and winter sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Reflecting on the National Winter Games, Colin Dyer – chief executive of Special Olympics Great Britain – said: “Huge congratulations go to all athletes on their success.
“Given the daily challenges that people with intellectual disabilities face throughout their lives, it’s a great achievement to be here competing and proudly representing their region at a national sporting event, let alone winning a medal.”