Sheerwater travelled the fairly short distance to Sandhurst Town and suffered a humiliating 5-1 Combined Counties League Premier Division South reverse against a decent side with some talented youngsters in their squad.
The Sheers were missing Nathan Pooley and Luke Dunn in midfield but still fielded a strong line-up. But they were undone due to some very poor defending which allowed Sandhurst to take advantage with some cool finishing. It was all too easy at times and things need to be tightened up as soon as possible.
It only took the home side three minutes to open the scoring when a hurried clearance put the back four under pressure, and Sandhurst made the most of it as former Sheerwater man Toby Thompson stabbed home in a crowded area following good play by Fashanu.
Sheerwater rallied, with Sellick crossing dangerously and York shooting just wide, then York set up Hyseni but his 18-yard effort was just too high.
Bryant did well on 12 minutes to carry the ball forward and find George Mackie, who shot low past Barefoot but saw his effort come back off the post.
The equaliser was gifted to the Sheers on 15 minutes when home keeper Barefoot played the ball straight to York on the edge of the area, and he advanced before scoring easily.
A minute later the Fizzers were back in front. A long ball forward was misjudged by the usually reliable McLaughlin, allowing Shehu to home in on goal and finish past Adams. Sheerwater did not learn from this and two minutes later another long ball saw Shehu ease past Roissetter and again finish past the stranded Adams.
Avery saw a header cleared off the line as Sheerwater tried to get back into the game. Sellick received a ball out wide from George Mackie and ghosted past Thompson, but his excellent cross eluded everyone. York saw a great chance superbly saved by Barefoot as he fired an effort on target from six yards.
Valter replaced Hyseni at half-time and Sheerwater started brightly, with Avery stinging Barefoot’s palms from 18 yards. Sheerwater worked to get back in the game, with Bryant again doing well. He saw a shot blocked on the edge of the box, then Valter shot on target but Barefoot made a comfortable save.
Sandhurst had fewer chances in the second half but made the game safe on 80 minutes when substitute Martins under-hit a pass sideways. It was pounced on and a quick through ball saw Shehu race clear, shaking off a challenge and completing his hat-trick.
The fifth and final goal was converted by Smirnoff, who broke down the right and found the far corner with a low effort. Valter forced Barefoot into a diving save near the end which resulted in a corner that came to nothing.
The Sheers were not bad on the day going forward but were seriously lacking defensively as a team and were well off the pace when out of possession. At the moment they are too easy to play against, and this needs to change very quickly with games coming thick and fast.